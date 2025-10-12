GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $291.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

