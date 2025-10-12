Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Landmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

