Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.41.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

