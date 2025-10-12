Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.2%

EMR stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $125.25.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

