JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after buying an additional 1,383,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $2,039,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,362,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,707,316,000 after buying an additional 295,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,834,236.40. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

