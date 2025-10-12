Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Acquired by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $142.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.