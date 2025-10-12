Aberdeen Group plc Buys 31,015 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $91,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $125.99 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

