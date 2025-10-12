Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

