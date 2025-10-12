Tranquility Partners LLC Has $900,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,386,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,592,000 after buying an additional 239,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.4%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

