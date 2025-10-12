Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

