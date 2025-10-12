Gibson Capital LLC Sells 848 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

