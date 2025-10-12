SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.