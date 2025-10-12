Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.2%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $429.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.