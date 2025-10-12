Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.9% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.