Clarendon Private LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Clarendon Private LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,275,610.09. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $242.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.77. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

