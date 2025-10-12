Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 248 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

