Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.43.

TMO stock opened at $524.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.94. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

