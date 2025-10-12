Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

