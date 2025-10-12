Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 12,379 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 266,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,162 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.