Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 12,379 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 266,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,162 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
