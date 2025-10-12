Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $833.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $937.00. The firm has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $765.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.