Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.14 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 554,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $170.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.