CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2025

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $288.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.