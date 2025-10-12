CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 1.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $288.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

