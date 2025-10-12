GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 7,002 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

