Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 40,983 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 7.8%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $214.76 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $240.10. The stock has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,316 shares of company stock valued at $45,203,045 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

