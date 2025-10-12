Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $291.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.38.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.