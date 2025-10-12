Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Amgen by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $250,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.6% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.13 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.77 and its 200-day moving average is $287.55. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

