Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

