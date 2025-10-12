Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 6,058 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,071 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 308.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 2.9%

Adobe stock opened at $337.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.67 and its 200 day moving average is $370.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

