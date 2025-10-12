Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

