Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 505 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

