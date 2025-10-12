Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4%
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $32.63.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
