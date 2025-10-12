Transcendent Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 200.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a PE ratio of 584.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.36 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

