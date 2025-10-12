1858 Wealth Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

1858 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.7% of 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $291.96 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

