waypoint wealth counsel Sells 714 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

waypoint wealth counsel trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJR stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $109.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

