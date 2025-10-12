waypoint wealth counsel Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

waypoint wealth counsel lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 398,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,522,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average of $275.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

