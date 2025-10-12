Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Mastercard by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 341,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.04.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE MA opened at $556.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.