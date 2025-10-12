GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bey Douglas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $470.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

