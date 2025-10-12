Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

