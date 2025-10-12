Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $773,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

