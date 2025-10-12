Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

