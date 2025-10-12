Eastern Bank Has $666,000 Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Eastern Bank cut its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 319.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,558,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 734,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $212,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.63.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

