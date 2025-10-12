Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,952 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

