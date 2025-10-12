Asset Planning Inc Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Asset Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $278.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

