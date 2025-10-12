Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

