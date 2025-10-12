Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $337.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

