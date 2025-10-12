Clarendon Private LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Clarendon Private LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clarendon Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $321.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.