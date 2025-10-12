Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $332.20. The company has a market cap of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

