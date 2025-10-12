Acorn Creek Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Acorn Creek Capital LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after purchasing an additional 813,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 628,039,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,043,750,483.67. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,499,001 shares of company stock worth $602,845,239. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $228.79 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.13.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

