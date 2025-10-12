iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,474 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

