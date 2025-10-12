Hassell Wealth Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.6%

SPEM opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

